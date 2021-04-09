What is spiritualism? Spiritualism as defined in Wikipedia is a religion, self-described as a spiritualistic philosophy, that started in the 19th century by the French educator Hippolyte Léon Denizard Rivail.
Why is this an important topic to Christians? Christians are encouraged to separate from the world as stated in 2 Corinthians 6:17. Therefore, “Come out from them and be separate, says the LORD. Touch no unclean thing, and I will receive you.” Spiritualism is an unclean thing. In 2 Timothy, the Bible warns us to keep pure.
2 Timothy 2:21-22: “If you keep yourself pure, you will be a special utensil for honorable use. Your life will be clean, and you will be ready for the Master to use you for every good work. Run from anything that stimulates youthful lusts. Instead, pursue righteous living, faithfulness, love, and peace. Enjoy the companionship of those who call on the Lord with pure hearts.”
If you think magic is harmless and fun for children, review Acts 19:19. Isaiah 8:19-20. Deuteronomy 18:9-11. For your convenience, the scriptures are listed below.
Acts 19:19 : “A number who had practiced sorcery brought their scrolls together and burned them publicly. When they calculated the value of the scrolls, the total came to fifty thousand drachmas.” These people thought it more important to destroy the unclean things than to quibble about the financial cost. It was more important for them to please God.
Isaiah 8:19-20: “When someone tells you to consult mediums and spiritualists, who whisper and mutter, should not a people inquire of their God? Why consult the dead on behalf of the living? Consult God’s instruction and the testimony of warning. If anyone does not speak according to this word, they have no light of dawn.” When we need answers, we need to pray to God and read His Word, the Bible.
Deuteronomy 18:9-11: “When you enter the land the LORD your God is giving you, do not learn to imitate the detestable ways of the nations there. Let no one be found among you who sacrifices their son or daughter in the fire, who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft, or casts spells, or who is a medium or spiritualist or who consults the dead.
If we want to be spotless (without blemish), we have to make a stand for God’s righteous ways. This includes not touching unclean thing (2 Corithians 6:17). We cannot dabble in magic, spiritualism, even astrology (Daniel 2:4, 27).
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
