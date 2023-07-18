Angela Ford: Spanish Rice with Chicken

4 skinless, boneless, chicken breast or thighs (16 chicken tenders)
1 cup jasmine rice (rinsed and drained)
4 skinless, boneless, chicken breast or thighs (16 chicken tenders)
1 cup jasmine rice (rinsed and drained)
1 carrot washed, peeled and diced
1 small onion diced
1 clove garlic minced
2 tablespoons garlic oil
1 tablespoon chicken bouillon (1 large or 2 small bouillon cubes)
Spanish seasoning salt and pepper to taste
2 cups water
Directions: In large skillet with a lid on medium high heat: Add garlic oil, carrots, onion, garlic with Spanish seasoning. Saute for 5 minutes. Add rice. Stir. Cook for 5 minutes. Add chicken bouillon. Season to taste. Add chicken. Add water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer on low heat for 1 hour covered or until chicken is completely cooked and no water remains in skillet.
Garlic oil: In a 15-ounce glass jar filled with 2 to 4 cloves of crushed garlic, Add olive oil. Takes about 10 minutes to cold infuse.
This recipe can be doubled and/or cooked in a slow cooker on low for 4 hours. If chicken is frozen, cook 8 hours in slow cooker.
For best results, use a non-stick skillet.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
