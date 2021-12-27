Angela Ford: Southern Green Beans

Ingredients
8 to 16 ounces fresh French green beans (rinsed and drained)
1 medium onion minced
2-4 garlic cloves minced
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
6-8 strips crispy cooked bacon chopped (reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings)
Directions: In medium skillet on medium high heat, saute the onion and garlic in the bacon drippings until tender (translucent). Add green beans. Season to taste. Place lid on skillet for 2 to 3 minutes until the beans reach the desired tenderness. Toss with bacon bits. Serve.
