A friend of mine told me that she never preached the word of God to people because she was shy, and didn’t know what to say.
Do many of you feel the same?
She was reminded that she shares stories with strangers about her grandbabies, a review about a restaurant or tells stories about some trip she has taken. She joins in conversations about the horrible conditions of this world.
What is the real reason for not preaching the Gospel?
Imagine speaking to a group of people and they start laughing and pointing their fingers at you. What an awful experience that would be. Did you know that very thing happened to Paul? Let’s read that account in Acts 17:32: “When they heard Paul speak about the resurrection of the dead, some laughed in contempt, but others said, ‘We want to hear more about this later’” (New Living Translation).
When witnessing to people, we must remember they may have never heard the truth about God and Jesus Christ. All they may believe are the lies they have been told about God and Jesus Christ. Christ commissions us to preach the Gospel in Matthew 24:14: “And the Good News about the Kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, so that all nations will hear it; and then the end will come” (NLT).
Until next time: Witness about the Good News of the Kingdom. Some people may sneer, but others will want to hear. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
