Angela Ford: Snack Attack

Equipment:
Large bowl
4-quart non-stick sauce pan
Large spoon (preferably non-stick spoon)
2 rimmed cookie sheets lined with aluminum foil
Ingredients:
4 cups (32 grams) popped corn (remove any un popped kernels)
3 cups (100 grams) corn Chex cereal
2 cups (85 grams) miniature pretzel twist
2 cups (255 grams) salted dry roasted peanuts
3/4 cup (180 grams) packed light brown sugar
6 Tablespoons (82 grams or 90 mL) unsalted butter
3 Tablespoons (45 mL) light corn syrup
1 teaspoon (5mL) vanilla extract
3/8 teaspoon (2 grams) baking soda
Directions: Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit or 150 degrees Celcius. In large bowl, toss popped corn, cereal, pretzel and peanuts together. Set aside. On stove top in non-stick pan, melt together brown sugar, butter, corn syrup.
Cook on medium high heat. Stir until the mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 5 minutes. No stirring!
Remove from heat. Add vanilla. Stir. Add baking soda. Stir. Then being very careful, pour the mixture over the snack mix.
Then toss thoroughly to cover all ingredients. Spread into cookie sheets.
Place in oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Stir both sheet pans. Rotate. Bake another 10 minutes. Stir. Rotate. Bake another 10 minutes. Stir and let cool.
This is extremely hot. Make sure your children don’t help you with this step.
Gift idea: Package snack mix in fun containers for gift giving.
Tip: This recipe can be doubled. Make extra. It’s addictive. Enjoy!
Pro tip: Rotate the tray that was on the top to the bottom. The tray that was on the bottom goes on the top.
