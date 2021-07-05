Kids and adults love sloppy joes. They are delicious, fun to eat and easy to make. I have two ways that you can make your own sauce with just a few ingredients that you probably already have lying around in your kitchen. So, let’s take a look at them.
The Easy Way
1 pound ground meat cooked, drained (we used 99 percent fat-free turkey)
1 bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce
Salt, pepper to taste
1 tablespoons minced garlic
1/2 cup chopped onion
Directions: On medium heat: Stir all ingredients together in medium skillet pan and cook until mixture comes to a slow boil. Stir occasionally. Add 1-lb. cooked, drained, seasoned ground meat. Warm through. Serve on buns and enjoy!.
The Traditional Way
1 cup ketchup
1/2 small onion chopped finely
3/4 cup yellow mustard
2 tablespoons brown mustard
2 tablespoons red wine or apple cider vinegar
1 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup water
1 lb. ground meat cooked, drained
Directions: On medium heat: Stir all ingredients together in medium skillet pan and cook and stir occasionally until mixture comes to a slow boil. Serve on buns and enjoy!
