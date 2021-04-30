These days it seems most people are not generous or hospitable. They are greedy and selfish. There are even shows about hoarding and living indulgent lifestyles.
How do Christians avoid the pitfalls of this world? Of course, we look to the word of God (Bible) for direction and instruction.
Christians should focus on the kingdom of God and the brotherhood of Christianity rather than the riches of this world. 1 Timothy 6:18 says, “Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share.”
Share what we have with our brothers and sisters who are in need. Sharing is caring. It is a physical manifestation of Christian love. Luke 6:38: “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
When we share, we must be generous without causing financial distress to ourselves (Luke 14:28-30). “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it? For if you lay the foundation and are not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule you, saying, ‘This person began to build and wasn’t able to finish.’”
Showing kindness or hospitality to strangers is a Christian attribute. Hebrews 13:2: “Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” Of course, we have to be cautious who we allow into our lives (2 John 10, 11: “If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not take them into your house or welcome them. Anyone who welcomes them shares in their wicked work.”)
Do not forget to be generous when sharing, but don’t let the cost become a financial burden (Luke 14:28-30). Be hospitable (Hebrews 13:2), but be cautious of the people you allow in your life or home (2 John 10, 11). Until next time, share, be generous and hospitable, but, above all, keep it positive.
