Jesus’ words in Matthew 6:33 helps encourage us in this way: “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”
What does Jesus mean when he said “ ... seek first the kingdom of God”? We need to prayerfully consider all of our actions. We need to let the bible’s counsel instruct us.
What does “… all these things will be added to you” mean? When we allow the word of God to enter our hearts, God will provide all that we need. The most important of these needs is to maintain an unfaltering relationship with God through our King Jesus Christ.
Acts 17:26 teaches us “from one man He made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and He determined their appointed times and the boundaries of their lands” (Berean Standard Bible).
Why did God do this? How is this beneficial for us? The next verse Acts 17:27 answers both of these questions.
“God did this so that they would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from any one of us” Acts 17:27 (NIV).
God wants us to search for Him. He wants us to reach out to him and find him. Seek. Reach out. Find.
Reach out means to seek to establish communication with someone, with the aim of offering or obtaining assistance or cooperation.
How can we do this? We need to study the word of God for answers not only for our individual purpose, but the purpose of mankind. Memorize some scriptures that will help focus on God’s protective and caring qualities. When we are feeling separated from God, we need to reflect (meditate) on his goodness and pray to Him until we feel His presence.
Until next time: Seek God first. He is not far from us. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
