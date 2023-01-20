Jesus’ words in Matthew 6:33 helps encourage us in this way: “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”

What does Jesus mean when he said “ ... seek first the kingdom of God”? We need to prayerfully consider all of our actions. We need to let the bible’s counsel instruct us.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

