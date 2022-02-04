When you have been kind to someone and they repay your kindness with something bad, how does that make you feel? Do you want to exact revenge? Does it make you angry? Does it hurt your feelings?
Let’s consider some scriptures that might help us feel better and cope with the negativity.
1 Peter 3:9 – “Don’t repay evil for evil. Don’t retaliate with insults when people insult you. Instead, pay them back with a blessing. That is what God has called you to do, and he will grant you his blessing.”
If we keep doing good, we will receive God’s blessings. Don’t give up. In fact, Romans 12 gives us some sage advice.
Romans 12:21 – “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
Keep doing God’s work. Be what God wants us to be. We can overcome evil with our good work. Keep the faith. In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead. (James 2:17)
Romans 12:17 – “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone.”
We need to remember the Golden Rule in Luke 6:31, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”
Proverbs 17:13 reminds us why we should always do good. “Evil will never leave the house of one who pays back evil for good.”
Until next time. Remember and focus on what Matthew 5:11 says, “God blesses you when people mock you and persecute you and lie about you and say all sorts of evil things against you because you are my followers.” (New Living Translation)
Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla com.
