Angela Ford: Scalloped Corn Casserole

Delicious and easy to prepare side dish.
Casserole:
1 can cream-style corn (about 15 oz.)
1 cup milk
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon dried minced onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Topping:
1 tablespoon melted butter
2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs (unseasoned)
Directions: In a buttered 2-quart ovenproof dish, scramble the egg. Add milk, onion, corn, salt and pepper. Stir. In small bowl. melt butter, add crumbs. Top the casserole with crumbs and butter mixture. Do not preheat the oven. Place casserole in cold oven. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour. This recipe may be doubled to serve 12 people. Delicious.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
