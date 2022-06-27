Angela Ford: Sausage Pepper Garlic Onions

1 pound sausage (use a good sausage) sliced on diagonal about 1/2- to 1-inch thick
1 small onion sliced thinly
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 mini bell peppers (1 bell pepper) sliced thinly
2 tablespoons avocado oil (choice)
Directions: In a large skillet, heat oil on medium high heat. Add all the ingredients. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender and sausage is brown.
This is such a simple and versatile meal. Cook this meal on the stove top in a flat cast-iron or grill skillet, on the grill or sheet pan in the oven. Delicious prepared all different ways.
When using a good sausage, no need to add any seasonings. The veggies will absorb the flavor exuded by the fats of the sausage. If the sausage is fully cooked, this meal goes quick.
Make it vegan. Use mushrooms instead of sausage. Toss in olive or avocado oil. Use 1 teaspoon each paprika, black pepper, red pepper flake, kosher or pink Himalayan salt, granulated garlic, onion powder. Cook as directed.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
