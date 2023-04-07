Satan has many schemes to distract us from our godly purpose. We will discuss a few of them today.
One of those distractions is the “unwillingness to forgive people” as explained in 2 Corinthians 2:10-11.
2 Corinthians 2:10-11 says this: “Anyone you forgive, I also forgive. And what I have forgiven – if there was anything to forgive – I have forgiven in the sight of Christ for your sake in order that Satan might not outwit us. For we are not unaware of his schemes” (NIV). The unwillingness to forgive people is a trap of Satan’s.
We must forgive people as we are taught in Matthew 6:15: “But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins” (NIV).
Lack of spiritual vigilance can allow Satan to ensnare us into a trap. It is vital that we measure ourselves against Bible principles. God’s word teaches: “Let us examine and scrutinize our ways …” Lamentations 3:40 (New World Translation).
Luke 21:34-35 tells us: “But pay attention to yourselves that your hearts never become weighed down with overeating and heavy drinking and anxieties of life, and suddenly that day be instantly upon you as a snare. For it will come upon all those dwelling on the face of the whole earth.” When we focus on the problems of the world, overindulge in food and drink, Satan traps us (NWT).
James 1:19 teaches us: “Understand this, my beloved brothers and sisters. Let everyone be quick to hear [be a careful, thoughtful listener], slow to speak [a speaker of carefully chosen words and], slow to anger [patient, reflective, forgiving]” (AMP). Impatience is a stumbling block or an obstacle. Patience is a fruit of God’s holy spirit.
Anger is an obstacle Satan uses:. James 1:20: “because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires” (NIV). We are further encouraged in Ephesians 4:26: “In your anger do not sin:” Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry” (NIV).
Lies are a tool of Satan. Jesus teaches us this in John 8:44: “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies” (NIV).
Fear can overtake us and make us turn away from God. “Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the LORD is kept safe” (Proverbs 29:25). Fear is a scheme that Satan uses to trap us and keep us enslaved in his wicked system.
Isaiah 41:10: God does not want us to have any fear. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
Until next time: Let’s “Keep awake, then, all the time making supplication that you may succeed in escaping all these things that must occur and in standing before the Son of man” Luke 21:36 (NWT). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
