The end of this system is getting closer and closer every day. Of course, we do not know the exact day or time. Jesus forewarned us in Matthew 24 of what the world’s condition would be as the time grew nearer to the end.
In Matthew 24:3-14: “As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. ‘Tell us,’ they said, ‘when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?’ Jesus answered: ‘Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.
“’Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains. Then, you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.
“’Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.’”
Did you notice all of the troubles that are going on in the world today were mentioned in those scriptures?
We are warned not only of the condition of the world but also the decay of people’s attitudes during the last days in 1 Timothy 3:1-5: “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God – having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”
Have you noticed these bad behaviors in people today? Note the warning: “Have nothing to do with such people.”
What are we to do as we wait for the rescue from all this wickedness?
We must forge ahead to the end with all the energy we can muster, not allowing anything or anyone to make us falter. No matter how difficult these times become, we must keep putting God first. In Acts 5:29, the scriptures tell us: “Peter and the other apostles replied: ‘We must obey God rather than human beings!’ Let no one come between God and you.
Christians have much to do because we must continue the preaching work until the end of this wicked system. “Until I come, devote yourself to the public reading of Scripture, to preaching and to teaching.” (1 Timothy 4:13)
Do not give up. Remember: “The end of all things is near. Therefore, be alert and of sober mind so that you may pray.” (1 Peter 4:7)
Until next time: read your Bible daily, preach the word, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
