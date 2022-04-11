Angela Ford: Roasted Vegetables

Equipment:
Oven preheated to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
Knife (Tip: A sharp knife works best for safer, quicker, easier prep)
Rimmed cookie sheet
Aluminum foil (cover cookie sheet for easy cleanup)
Ingredients:
2 lbs. butternut squash, peeled and cubed (remove seeds and fibers)
1 lb. fresh brussels sprouts (rinse, trim bottoms, discard tough outer leaves)
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. fresh cracked pepper
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flake
1/2 tsp. Greek seasoning
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 fresh lemon juiced (optional)
Directions: Toss all ingredients on cookie sheet except for fresh lemon. Bake in 450 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 12-15 minutes or until desired tenderness. Remove from oven and squeeze fresh lemon juice on to the brussels sprouts.
Bonus: When leaves separate, they make a great brussels sprout chip, giving you two ways to eat your veggies with one recipe and prep! Enjoy as a vegan snack or a side dish.
Tip: Size matters. If your brussels sprouts are larger than a nickel, cut them in half for faster cooking time.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
