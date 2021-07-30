Recently, I was speaking with a cousin of mine. She said, “I can’t forgive my husband. I talk to God every night about this for five years. If He wanted me to forgive him, I would have. God doesn’t want me to forgive him. I am not ready to forgive him.”
She was encouraged to get her Bible and look at Matthew 6:14-15: “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”
How did she answer? “Those are your words, not God’s word.”
This person has been encouraged to read her Bible for many years. When she said that, I was done. If people do not want to see the truth, Jesus’ word in John 8:37, 43-47 tells us they belong to Satan. John 8:37: “I know that you are Abraham’s descendants. Yet you are looking for a way to kill me, because you have no room for my word.”
In John 8:43-47, Jesus tells us: “Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me! Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me? Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.”
When do we give up and realize this person is corrupted? 1 Corinthians 15:33,34: “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good behavior. Come back to your senses as you ought, and stop sinning; for there are some who are ignorant of God – I say this to your shame.”
After all, the scriptures in 1 Corinthians 3:6-11 reminds us that “It is God who makes it grow.” According to Ezekiel chapters 3 and 33, I’ve done my due diligence. These scriptures tell us to let people see the error of their ways, if they listen, they will be saved. We have to make an effort to inform people what God expects from us. If we don’t, God will count that sin against us.
Ezekiel chapter 3:18: “When I say to a wicked person, ‘You will surely die,’ and you do not warn them or speak out to dissuade them from their evil ways in order to save their life, that wicked person will die for their sin, and I will hold you accountable for their blood.”
Until next time: Remove bad associations from your life. Keep it positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.