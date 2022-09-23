Jesus taught us how to pray in Matthew 6:9-15: “This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.’ For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins our Father will not forgive your sins” (NIV).
First: When we pray, we need to approach God with respect. We can call him by his name (Jehovah). We can call him Creator, Heavenly Father or God.
Before we ask God what we want or need, we need to praise him and give him thanks. (“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name” Psalm 100:4.) Thank God for the blessings he has given.
We need to remember to ask forgiveness for the people who sinned against us and forgiveness for our sins against God. Also ask God for protection from Satan, evil people, demons and temptation.
Spend time with God. Every prayer doesn’t have to include wants and needs. Some prayers can be just to praise and thank him.
Until next time: Pray and keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.