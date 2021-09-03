Here are some scriptures that may be used to help you with positive reflection. These reference scriptures are not meant to replace your Bible. All scriptures are from New International Version unless otherwise stated.
Blessings God has for his faithful servants: 2 Corinthians 9:8 – “And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”
1 John 4:16 – “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.”
We can trust God and His Son Jesus Christ: John 14:1 – “Jesus says, ‘Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me.’”
Proverbs 3:5 – “Trust in God. He will make your pathway straight.”
Wisdom preserves our lives: Ecclesiastes 7:12 – “For wisdom is protection just as money is protection, But the advantage of knowledge is that wisdom preserves the lives of its possessors.”
God can make the impossible possible: Matthew 19:26 – “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’”
Holy Spirit helps us: Mark 9:24 – “Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed, ‘I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!’”
Romans 8:26 – “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.”
Hospitality: Hebrews 13:2 – “Do not forget hospitality for through it some unknowingly entertained angels.”
Qualities of God: Titus 1:2 – “God can not lie” (New World Translation). Malachi 3:6 teaches us that God does not change.
Qualities of Jesus: Hebrews 13:8 – “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today and forever.”
Keep these scriptures and refer to them frequently. Until next time: Stay healthy, remain safe and above all, keep it positive.
