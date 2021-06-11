(This is part one of a three-part series)
I thought I would give you some quick reference scriptures. Cut them out and put them in your wallet, pocket or purse. Snap a picture and keep them in your phone. These reference scriptures are not meant to replace your Bible study. They are meant to help jog your memory. All scriptures are from New International Version (NIV) unless otherwise stated.
Love: 1 Corinthians 13:6 – “Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth,” and 1 Corinthians 13:13 – “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Worldly wisdom: 1 Corinthians 3:19 – “For the wisdom of this world is foolishness in God’s sight. As it is written: ‘He catches the wise in their craftiness.’”
Golden rule: Matthew 7:12 – “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”
Distress: Isaiah 33:2 – “LORD, be gracious to us; we long for you. Be our strength every morning, our salvation in time of distress;” Isaiah 40:29 – “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak,” and Isaiah 40:31 – “but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”
Anxiety: Philippians 4:13 – “I can do all this through him who gives me strength,” and Philippians 4:6, 7 – “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Positive thinking: Philippians 4:8 – “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”
Practice godly lessons: Philippians 4:9 – “Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me – put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you. “
