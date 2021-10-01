God’s name: Psalm 83:18 – “That men may know that thou, whose name alone is Jehovah, art the most high over all the earth. (King James Version)
Exodus 20:2 – “I am Jehovah your God who liberated you from your slavery in Egypt.” (Living Bible)
Money: 1 Timothy 6:10 – “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after … ” (KJV)
Matthew 6:24 – “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other.” (KJV)
Ecclesiastes 7:12 – “For the protection of wisdom is like the protection of money, and the advantage of knowledge is that wisdom preserves the life of him who has it.” (English Standard Version)
Love: 1 Corinthians 13:8 – “Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.” (NIV)
Be content: Hebrews 13:5 – “Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’” (NKJV)
Faith: Mark 9:24 – “The father instantly cried out, ‘I do believe, but help me overcome my unbelief!’” (NLT)
Matthew 17:20 – “You don’t have enough faith,” Jesus told them. “I tell you the truth, if you had faith even as small as a mustard seed, you could say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it would move. Nothing would be impossible.” (NLT)
Proverbs 24:10 – “If you falter in a time of trouble, how small is your strength!” (NIV)
Fear: Romans 8:31 – “What shall we say about such wonderful things as these? If God is for us, who can ever be against us?” (NLT)
Isaiah 43:5 – “Do not be afraid, for I am with you. I will gather you and your children from east and west.” (NIV)
Isaiah 54:17 – “No weapon that is formed against you will succeed; And you will condemn every tongue that accuses you in judgment. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their vindication is from Me,” declares the LORD.” (New American Standard Bible)
