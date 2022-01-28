Baptism
Matthew 28:19,20 – “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
Heart
Jeremiah 17:9 (NIV) – “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”
Humanity
Jeremiah 10:23 – “LORD, I know that people’s lives are not their own; it is not for them to direct their steps.” (NIV)
Ecclesiastes 8:9 – “All this I observed while applying my heart to all that is done under the sun, when man had power over man to his hurt.”
Good vs Evil
3 John 11 – “Beloved, do not imitate evil but imitate good. Whoever does good is from God; whoever does evil has not seen God.”
The Meaning of the Rainbow
Genesis 9:13-17 – “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.” So God said to Noah, “This is the sign of the covenant I have established between me and all life on the earth.”
Things God Hates
Acts 19:19 – “And a number of those who had practiced magic arts brought their books together and burned them in the sight of all. And they counted the value of them and found it came to fifty thousand pieces of silver.”
Proverbs 6:16-19 – “There are six things the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.”
Help Others
Psalm 82:4 – “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
