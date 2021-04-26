Angela Ford: Quick and easy no bake lemon pie

1 graham cracker crust
2 cans condensed milk
1 cup fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon lemon zest
Directions: In medium bowl, combine all ingredients with exception of crust. Mix thoroughly with a spoon. Pour the lemon mixture into crust. Smooth. Cover. Place in refrigerator for four hours. Serve as is or with whipped cream.
Tip: This recipe is great for key lime pie as well; simply substitute lemon juice with lime juice.
Tip: The plastic cover that comes with the crust can be used to protect your pie. Simply invert the cover and use it as a lid.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Of ficial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.