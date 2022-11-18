(This is part of a series.)
Some really good questions have been asked that we are taking the time to answer using God’s Word.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
(This is part of a series.)
Some really good questions have been asked that we are taking the time to answer using God’s Word.
Is God against suicide? 1 Corinthians 15:26 – “The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.” (AKJV)
Matthew 27:3-5 – The only suicide recorded in the Bible was Judas the Betrayer. “Then Judas, His betrayer, seeing that He had been condemned, was remorseful and brought back the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders, saying, ‘I have sinned by betraying innocent blood.’ And they said, ‘What is that to us? You see to it!”’Then he threw down the pieces of silver in the temple and departed, and went and hanged himself.” (NKJV)
Ezekiel 33:11 – “Say to them, ‘As surely as I live, declares the Sovereign LORD, I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that they turn from their ways and live. Turn! Turn from your evil ways! Why will you die, people of Israel?’” (NIV)
Is it OK for me to associate with non-believers? 1 Corinthians 15:33 – “Be not deceived: evil companions corrupt good character.” (Jubilee Bible 2000)
The Bible reminds us not to be unevenly yoked in 2 Corinthians 6:14 – “Stop becoming unevenly yoked with unbelievers. What partnership can righteousness have with lawlessness? What fellowship can light have with darkness?” (International Standard Version)
Do you think evil people are happy?
Proverbs 4:16 – “For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.” (NIV)
Do I have to be kind to everyone even people who are not Christian?
Romans 12:17 – “Return evil for evil to no one. Take into consideration what is fine from the viewpoint of all men.” (NWT)
Romans 12:18 – “If possible, as far as it depends on you, be peaceable with all men.”
Proverbs 17:13 – “If anyone repays bad for good, bad will not depart from his house.” (NWT)
Hebrews 13:2 – “Do not forget to be kind to strangers and let them stay in your home. Some people have had angels in their homes without knowing it.” (New Life Version)
Until next time: Meditate on these scriptures. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.