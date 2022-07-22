God has so many good qualities. Today, we are going to discuss a few of them.
The Bible tells us that God is love. (1 John 4:8)
God is righteous. Jeremiah 12:1 teaches us: “Righteous art thou, O Jehovah.” (ASV)
God is fair and just. We learn this in Psalm 9:8: “He rules the world in righteousness and judges the peoples with equity.”
God is open and honest. Romans 1:19,20 says this: “since what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – his eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.”
God’s promises will come true. We can trust Him because He does not lie. Titus 1:2 tells us: “in the hope of eternal life, which God, who does not lie, promised before the beginning of time.”
God is victorious over death. If we follow Christ’s teaching, we will succeed as promised. God has given us the victory over death through our Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 15:57 states: “But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
God is the gardener as we are taught in John 15:1: Jesus said, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener.” God will help weed out our weakness if we ask him in prayer.
Until next time. Remember 1 Corinthians 1:9: “God is faithful, who has called you into fellowship with his Son, Jesus Christ our Lord.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
