Angela Ford: Pumpkin Spiced Donuts (Baked)

Dry ingredients: Whisk together in small bowl:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Wet ingredients: Whisk together in large bowl:
3 large eggs
3/4 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
15 oz can pumpkin puree
4 tablespoons melted butter
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Directions: Pour dry mixture into wet mixture. Stir until just combined.
For doughnut: Using a mini-ice cream scoop, place 3 scoops of batter into doughnut pans.
For doughnut holes: Using a mini-ice cream scoop, place 1 scoop of batter in mini-cupcake pan.
Bake 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and brush hot doughnuts with 4 tablespoons melted butter before coating with topping. This helps the topping to adhere to the doughnuts.
Topping:
3/4 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Directions: Whisk together topping ingredients in small bowl. Coat the doughnuts with the topping.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
