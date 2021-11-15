Angela Ford: Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients:
9-inch pie crust unbaked deep-dish
1 15-oz. (425 grams) can 100 percent pumpkin puree
1 can evaporated milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp ground cloves
2 large eggs slightly beaten
Directions: Place all ingredients in large bowl. Using whisk or hand mixer, combine all the ingredients then pour custard into prepared pie shell.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit bake 15 minutes then reduce heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes. Pie is done when knife inserted in middle of custard comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve with whipped cream.
Tip: If not using deep-dish pie dish, pour extra in buttered ramekins for gluten free version.
Tip: Use a cookie sheet lined with foil to protect your clean oven by catching any spillage.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of Angela’s Kitchen, a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts, and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
