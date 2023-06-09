Angela Ford: Pumpkin Bread

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter a loaf baking dish on all sides and the bottom. Set aside.
- 2 cups self-rising flour
- 1/3 cup unsalted butter room temperature
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 2 large eggs room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 15 oz can pure pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup milk room temperature
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Directions: In large bowl, stir together butter and brown sugar until creamy. Then beat in eggs and vanilla. Stir in puree, milk and nuts. Add flour. Stir until just blended. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 60 to 90 minutes or until center is set. Use a cake tester or knife to check doneness. Remove from oven. Cool for 10 minutes before serving. Serve plain, with butter or cinnamon cream cheese.
Cinnamon Cream Cheese
- 4 oz. cream cheese room temperature
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions: Combine ingredients together in a small bowl. Spread on warm pumpkin bread or toast.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
