When people mention Proverbs 31, what do you think? Do you think about the capable wife? Most people do. We need to take a closer look at Proverbs 31. The Bible version that is being quoted today is New Living Translation.
The first nine verses are a mother telling her son what kind of man he should become. Let’s consider Proverbs 31: 1-9.
The sayings of King Lemuel contain this message, which his mother taught him. “O my son, O son of my womb, O son of my vows, do not waste your strength on women, on those who ruin kings. It is not for kings, O Lemuel, to guzzle wine. Rulers should not crave alcohol. For if they drink, they may forget the law and not give justice to the oppressed. Alcohol is for the dying, and wine for those in bitter distress. Let them drink to forget their poverty and remember their troubles no more. Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.”
Proverbs 31:10 starts with a question, “Who can find a virtuous and capable wife? She is more precious than rubies. It is easier to find a ruby than a virtuous and capable wife”.
Verse 15 says she gets up early and prepares breakfast. Verse 16 reminds us she is a savvy businesswoman. Verses 18 and 24 tells us that she knows how to make a profit and she stays up late. Verses 17 and 19 conveys she is not lazy. Verses 26 and 27 informs us that she is wise, kind and keeps a watch over everything in her household.
Verses 11-31 continues with the good qualities of a capable wife. “Her husband can trust her, and she will greatly enrich his life. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life. She finds wool and flax and busily spins it. She is like a merchant’s ship, bringing her food from afar. She gets up before dawn to prepare breakfast for her household and plan the day’s work for her servant girls. She goes to inspect a field and buys it; with her earnings she plants a vineyard. She is energetic and strong, a hard worker. She makes sure her dealings are profitable; her lamp burns late into the night. Her hands are busy spinning thread, her fingers twisting fiber. She extends a helping hand to the poor and opens her arms to the needy.
“She has no fear of winter for her household, for everyone has warm clothes. She makes her own bedspreads. She dresses in fine linen and purple gowns. Her husband is well known at the city gates, where he sits with the other civic leaders. She makes belted linen garments and sashes to sell to the merchants. She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness. She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all! Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the LORD will be greatly praised. Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise.”
Until next time: Meditate on the good qualities of Proverbs 31. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
