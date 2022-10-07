The people of the world say that the Bible is “old-fashioned.” The Bible does not keep up with today’s time, ideas, ways of thinking. People need to progress with the time. Is going with the world progressive or digressive? We need to search the Bible for the answers.

Malachi 3:6-7 says this: “‘For I am Jehovah; I do not change. And you are sons of Jacob; you have not yet come to your finish. From the days of your forefathers you have turned aside from my regulations and have not kept them. Return to me, and I will return to you,’ says Jehovah of armies. But you say: ‘How are we supposed to return?’” (NWT).

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

