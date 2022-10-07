The people of the world say that the Bible is “old-fashioned.” The Bible does not keep up with today’s time, ideas, ways of thinking. People need to progress with the time. Is going with the world progressive or digressive? We need to search the Bible for the answers.
Malachi 3:6-7 says this: “‘For I am Jehovah; I do not change. And you are sons of Jacob; you have not yet come to your finish. From the days of your forefathers you have turned aside from my regulations and have not kept them. Return to me, and I will return to you,’ says Jehovah of armies. But you say: ‘How are we supposed to return?’” (NWT).
God does not change. Humans must change in order to please Him. We are born sinners not saved. For Christians, changing is progressive. We must “strip off the old personality” (NWT). Colossians 3:9-10: “Do not lie to each other, since you have taken off your old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator” (NIV).
Hebrews 13:8 says this about Christ: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today, and forever” (NWT.
Jesus Christ the Son of God and our savior does not change. For us to stay the same or mimic the world’s way of thinking is digressive.
Until next time, consider what the Bible has to say concerning the world in 1 John 2:15-17: “Do not love either the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him; because everything in the world – the desire of the flesh and the desire of the eyes and the showy display of one’s means of life – does not originate with the Father, but originates with the world. Furthermore, the world is passing away and so is its desire, but the one who does the will of God remains forever” (NWT).
Now, that’s progressive. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
