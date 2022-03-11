God’s word tells us: “In the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who will judge the living and the dead, and in view of his appearing and his kingdom, I give you this charge: Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage – with great patience and careful instruction.” (2 Timothy 4:1-2).
Judgment day is coming. There is nothing we can do to impede it. We have the responsibility and privilege to continue the important work that Christ commissioned us to do. “Preach the word.” (2 Timothy 4:2)
We can help make disciples as Jesus commanded us in Matthew 28:19: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations.”
We need to plant seeds of faith by preaching. Paul said in 1 Corinthians 3:6, “I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow.”
Before Jesus “ascended into Heaven to sit at the right hand of God” (Mark 16:19), he again gave the commandment to preach in Mark 16:15: “He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.’”
Jesus continued: “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.” This scripture from Mark 16:16 teaches us that we are in a life-saving work.
Until next time, remember the words of Ecclesiastes 12:14: “For the true God will judge every deed, including every hidden thing, as to whether it is good or bad.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the Keep It Positive for Life show, a local Christian Motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated Power and Praise broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.