As Christians, our communication with people should be healthy teachings. What does that mean? Whenever we talk to anyone, we should teach them about the Kingdom of God. (Matthew 24:14: “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.”)
2 Timothy 4:3 the International Standard Version states: “For the time will come when people will not tolerate healthy doctrine, but with itching ears will surround themselves with teachers who cater to their people’s own desires.” There will come a time when people will not listen to the truth about God and what he expects from his faithful worshippers. Now is the time to preach and spread those good seeds as Jesus talked about in his parables in Matthew 13:1-23.
2 Timothy 4:2 says this: “Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage – with great patience and careful instruction.”
We must always be prepared to give a witness. When friends ask our advice, don’t give them worldly advice. Research the Bible. Provide the answer by sharing God’s word.
When having discussions with our children, or when we discipline them, using God’s words to teach them life’s lesson is paramount. The Bible teaches us this in Deuteronomy 11:19: “Teach them to your children, talking about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.”
Until next time: Meditate on these verses. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
