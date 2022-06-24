The words we speak are powerful. They have the power to heal or the power to kill.
The Bible teaches us in Hebrews 4:12: “For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.”
God’s words can penetrate the hearts of humans for better or worse. If we allow God’s word to live in our hearts, we can change to become more like Him and Jesus Christ.
Jesus spoke to a fig tree in Mark 11:14: “Then he said to the tree, ‘May no one ever eat fruit from you again.’ And his disciples heard him say it.”
Later as they were passing the fig tree, Peter noticed the tree was dead. The scripture tells us in Mark 11:20: “In the morning, as they went along, they saw the fig tree withered from the roots.” This was the same tree. Did you notice that the tree withered from the roots? There was nothing to salvage.
We are taught that our conversations should be as described in Colossians 4:6: “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.” Even the conversations about ourselves should be full of grace not just to other people.
All of our conversations should be as described in Proverbs 15:4: “The soothing tongue is a tree of life, but a perverse tongue crushes the spirit.”
Proverbs 16:24 teaches us: “Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.”
Keep in mind, we must be honest when we speak. We shouldn’t lie. (See John 8:44-55). Lying is not being kind. In fact, the Bible teaches us that a “lying tongue hates those it hurts” (Proverbs 26:28).
Proverbs 25:11 says this: “A word fitly spoken and in due season is like apples of gold in settings of silver” (AMCB). The right word spoken in the right time is golden.
Until next time: Let your words be uplifting and truthful. “But, speaking the truth in love, we may grow up in all things into Him, who is the head, Christ Himself” (Ephesians 4:15). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
