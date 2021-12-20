Angela Ford: Potpourri

This is so easy and a good way to make your home smell like you’ve been baking all day.
Take your leftover cores of apples, apple peels, apples that are not crispy (sliced in half), orange peels, 2 cinnamon sticks, 1 cup of water and place in a small crock pot. Turn it on low. Soon your whole house will smell fresh and lovely.
Do not forget to turn your crock pot off when leaving the house. Warning: Turn your crock pot off after two hours. You can use this fresh potpourri for two days then you must throw it out.
Make a spicy version with orange peels, cinnamon sticks, cloves and two cups of water or make an all-citrus version with lemon, lime, orange peels and two cups of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.