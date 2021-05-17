Angela Ford: Poppy Seed Chicken

Ingredients:
1 can each cream of chicken, cream of celery, cream of mushroom soups
4 cooked, seasoned, boneless skinless chicken breasts
or 1/2 roasted chicken cubed (remove skin and bones)
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
14 cup sour cream
Directions: Topping – 2 cups crushed Ritz crackers and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Stir to mix. (Round 2 recipe)
In large saute pan, combine all ingredients. Simmer on stove top on medium high heat until heated through. Serve over steamed rice.
Round 2 recipe: In a buttered casserole dish, pour poppy seed mixture over rice and add crunchy topping. Place in 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 30-40 minutes until bubbly and topping is golden brown.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks.
