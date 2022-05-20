Some quick references for daily devotionals.
“Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord” Romans 12:19. People will be people. Christians need to remain humble in the sight of God. He will work out the punishment for people who have mistreated us.
The Golden Rule: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets” Matthew 7:12. Even though people may hurt our feelings because they don’t consider what is right for all concerned, as Christians we must treat others the way we would like to be treated.
“Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Carefully consider what is right in the eyes of everybody” Romans 12:17. In our sinful nature, we want to “dish out” what someone has given us, but we must be considerate even when others are not.
“Evil will never leave the house of one who pays back evil for good” Proverbs 17:13. Always be kind. Be kind in people’s faces and behind their backs or evil will never leave your house.
Acts 5:29: “Peter and the other apostles replied: ‘We must obey God rather than human beings!’ Always follow God’s commandments. His commandments trump man’s rules and regulations.
Isaiah 12:4: “And in that day shall ye say, Give thanks unto Jehovah, call upon his name, declare his doings among the peoples, make mention that his name is exalted” (American Standard Version). Praise God even when no one else is. Put God first and give Him the thanks.
1 Peter 3:1: “Wives, in the same way submit yourselves to your own husbands so that if any of them do not believe the word, they may be won over without words by the behavior of their wives.” Christian wives do not compete with their husbands because they complete him (Genesis 2:18 ASV). We support our husbands in their godly endeavors.
Until next time: Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
