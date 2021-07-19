Angela Ford: Pimiento cheese spread, dill dip and lemonade

Pimiento Cheese Spread
1 (2 oz jar) diced pimientos
2 cups shredded cheese (choose your favorite)
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Directions: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients. Serve immediately. Serve as a sandwich or on celery boats.
Fresh Dill Dip
1 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream
2 tablespoons fresh dill (chopped)
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
4oz cream cheese (room temp)
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp chipotle chili powderDirections: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients. Chill in the refrigerator for one hour before serving. Serve in lemon bowl. Tip: For thinner dip, add more lemon juice.
Substitute with 2 tsp dried dill.
Lemon Bowl: Cut off top of a lemon. Squeeze out the juice. Use a spoon to remove the pulp. Level off the bottom of the lemon bowl by cutting off the end to expose the pith only. Fill with the dill dip. Serve with fresh veggies.
Lemonade
1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (may substitute with lime or mixture equal amounts lemon, lime and or orange juice)
1/2 cup water (add more for less tangy sweeter lemonade)
1/2 cup sugar
Directions: In a large sauce pan: With stove on medium high heat, make a simple syrup using 1/2 cup water and sugar. After the sugar is dissolved, remove from heat. Let cool to room temperature. In a pitcher, add lemon juice and simple syrup and 4 cups cold water and ice. Garnish with fresh lemon slices.
Other varieties include pink lemonade, add 2 tablespoons of maraschino cherry syrup; raspberry or strawberry lemonade, add 1 cup berries to simple syrup ingredients. Strain. Cool to room temperature.
