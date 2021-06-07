Angela Ford: Pepper Steak

Ingredients:
1 lb top round beef steak cut into 1-inch strips
2 tbsp butter
1 tbsp paprika
1 tsp black pepper
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 bell peppers, medium cut into strips
1 cup beef broth
1 medium onion sliced thinly
Slurry Mixture ingredients:
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp cornstarch
1/3 cup cold water
Directions: In large skillet, on medium high heat, melt butter and brown steak for 1 minute on each side.
Add paprika, pepper, bell pepper, garlic and onion. Pour in broth. Stir. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
Stir together 1/3 cup water with soy sauce and cornstarch. Add to skillet and stir. Replace lid and simmer for 5 minutes until mixture thickens.
Serve with cooked rice.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official
