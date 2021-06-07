Angela Ford: Pepper Steak

Ingredients:

1 lb top round beef steak cut into 1-inch strips

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp black pepper

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 bell peppers, medium cut into strips

1 cup beef broth

1 medium onion sliced thinly

Slurry Mixture ingredients:

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp cornstarch

1/3 cup cold water

Directions: In large skillet, on medium high heat, melt butter and brown steak for 1 minute on each side.

Add paprika, pepper, bell pepper, garlic and onion. Pour in broth. Stir. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Stir together 1/3 cup water with soy sauce and cornstarch. Add to skillet and stir. Replace lid and simmer for 5 minutes until mixture thickens.

Serve with cooked rice.

Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official

Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of Angela’s Kitchen, a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts, and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.