Angela Ford: Peanut Butter Almond Granola

2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 1/2 cups almonds (substitute or mix with cashews, peanuts, walnuts, pecans)
1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
1/2 cup honey
2/3 cup smooth peanut butter
2 tablespoons canola oil (substitute vegetable oil or grape seed oil)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions: On a rimmed cookie sheet lined with foil: stir all ingredients together until well combined. Place in oven. Turn oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 45 minutes. Stir every 15 minutes until the oats are golden brown. Store in glass container with well-fitting lid. Consume within 96 hours. Enjoy!
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
