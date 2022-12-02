Many of us have heard the term paying it forward. Some religions teach: “Once saved always saved.” What do you think? Are either of these topics something that Christians should teach or believe?

We can find the answer in Ezekiel 33:12-20 (NIV). “Therefore, son of man, say to your people, ‘If someone who is righteous disobeys, that person’s former righteousness will count for nothing. And if someone who is wicked repents, that person’s former wickedness will not bring condemnation. The righteous person who sins will not be allowed to live even though they were formerly righteous.’

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

