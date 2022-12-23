Have you ever heard these sayings? “The heart wants what it wants.” Or “Follow your heart’s desire.” How many times have you given or followed this advice? Is this wise counsel for Christians?
Let’s shed some light on the condition of the human heart using the Bible.
The Bible teaches us in Jeremiah 17:9: “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” (NIV). Deceitful is defined as having a tendency or disposition to deceive or give false impressions. As Christians, we need to rely on Bible counsel to help with decision-making.
Matthew 12:34 and Luke 6:45 helps us understand the condition of a person’s heart. This includes our own heart. Matthew 12:34: “You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.” Luke 6:45 informs us: “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
Reflect on the conversations surrounding you including yours. Do you find yourself spreading the good news of the gospel? Do you find yourself talking about worldly concerns?
Until next time: Improve the condition of your heart by meditating on these scriptures and questions.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
