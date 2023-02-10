Obadiah is a servant of God who teaches us a great lesson in just 21 verses.
Verse 1 – “The vision of Obadiah. This is what the Sovereign LORD says about Edom – We have heard a message from the LORD: An envoy was sent to the nations to say, Rise, let us go against her for battle.” Verse 2 – “See, I will make you small among the nations; you will be utterly despised.” The vision issues a warning from God.
Verse 3 says: “The pride of your heart has deceived you, you who live in the clefts of the rocks and make your home on the heights, you who say to yourself, ‘Who can bring me down to the ground?’ God said, ‘The pride of your heart has deceived you.’” These people were extremely arrogant to think that no one could “bring them down,” not even God. They have a surprise in store for them.
In verse 4, God answers their question: “‘Though you soar like the eagle and make your nest among the stars, from there I will bring you down,’ declares the LORD.”
God tells them how their defeat will be accomplished in verses 5-10: “If thieves came to you, if robbers in the night – oh, what a disaster awaits you! – would they not steal only as much as they wanted? If grape pickers came to you, would they not leave a few grapes? But how Esau will be ransacked, his hidden treasures pillaged! All your allies will force you to the border; your friends will deceive and overpower you; those who eat your bread will set a trap for you, but you will not detect it.” (See also Micah 7:6 and Matthew 10:36.)
God tells them why he is going to punish them in Verses 11-21: “On the day you stood aloof while strangers carried off his wealth and foreigners entered his gates and cast lots for Jerusalem, you were like one of them. You should not gloat over your brother in the day of his misfortune, nor rejoice over the people of Judah in the day of their destruction, nor boast so much in the day of their trouble. You should not march through the gates of my people in the day of their disaster, nor gloat over them in their calamity in the day of their disaster, nor seize their wealth in the day of their disaster. You should not wait at the crossroads to cut down their fugitives, nor hand over their survivors in the day of their trouble.
“The day of the LORD is near for all nations. As you have done, it will be done to you; your deeds will return upon your own head. Just as you drank on my holy hill, so all the nations will drink continually; they will drink and drink and be as if they had never been. But on Mount Zion will be deliverance; it will be holy, and Jacob will possess his inheritance. Jacob will be a fire and Joseph a flame; Esau will be stubble, and they will set him on fire and destroy him. There will be no survivors from Esau.
“The LORD has spoken. People from the Negev will occupy the mountains of Esau, and people from the foothills will possess the land of the Philistines. They will occupy the fields of Ephraim and Samaria, and Benjamin will possess Gilead. This company of Israelite exiles who are in Canaan will possess the land as far as Zarephath; the exiles from Jerusalem who are in Sepharad will possess the towns of the Negev. Deliverers will go up on Mount Zion to govern the mountains of Esau. And the kingdom will be the LORD’s.”
Verse 11 teaches us if stand by and do nothing while people attack the innocent, God says we are like the attackers. Our punishment will be as if we committed the sin. (Ezekiel chapters 3 and 33)
Until next time: Remember judgment day is near for all people. People will reap what we sow. Sow the fruits of the spirit (Galatians 5:22,23). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
