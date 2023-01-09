Angela Ford: Oat Banana Apple Walnut Muffin

Few ingredients – quick, easy, very delicious.
1 cup self-rising flour (we used 1/2 cup each self-rising and wheat flour)
Verify your print or online subscription account here.
Few ingredients – quick, easy, very delicious.
1 cup self-rising flour (we used 1/2 cup each self-rising and wheat flour)
1/2 cup oats
1 cup chopped roasted walnuts (optional)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup brown sugar packed
1 large egg slightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla (optional)
1 cup homemade or store-bought applesauce (we used homemade)
1 large ripe banana smashed (3 large bananas if no applesauce is added)
1/3 cup melted butter
Sugar and cinnamon to sprinkle on top (optional)
Directions: In a large mixing bowl, stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, egg, vanilla, applesauce, banana and melted butter.
In a small bowl, mix together flour, oats and walnuts. Add to wet ingredients.
Use an ice cream scoop or measuring cup and drop batter in a 12-muffin tin lined with cupcake wrappers.
Top with sugar cinnamon mixture (1 tablespoon sugar with 1 teaspoon cinnamon).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelas villa.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
