God promises us in Isaiah 54:17 – “No tool that is made to fight against you will do well. And you will prove wrong every tongue that says you are guilty. This is the gift given to the servants of the Lord. I take away their guilt and make them right,” says the Lord” (New Living Translation).
Those tools or weapons used against us come in many forms. We will discuss a few.
Lies
John 8:44 – “You are from your father the Devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer when he began, and he did not stand fast in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie” (NWT).
Jealousy
“For wherever there are jealousy and contentiousness, there will also be disorder and every vile thing” (NWT).
Enemies
Matthew 5:44,45 – “However, I say to you: Continue to love your enemies and to pray for those who persecute you, so that you may prove yourselves sons of your Father who is in the heavens, since he makes his sun rise on both the wicked and the good and makes it rain on both the righteous and the unrighteous” (NWT).
Sickness and Death
Revelation 21:4 – “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away” (NWT).
Financial woes, greed and materialism
Keep your eye simple. Matthew 6:24 – “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money” (NIV).
False religion
1 Corinthians 3:10, 11 – “According to the undeserved kindness of God that was given to me, I laid a foundation as a skilled master builder, but someone else is building on it. But let each one keep watching how he is building on it. For no one can lay any other foundation than what is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (NWT).
Until next time: Remember the promise from God in Isaiah 54:17 – “No weapon formed against you will have any success, And you will condemn any tongue that rises up against you in the judgment” (NWT).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
