(This is part of a series.)
A Christian wife shared this with “Keep It Positive for Life:” “I find myself angry with my husband a lot. We seem to argue all the time, and we don’t get anything resolved. What advice can you give me?”
Psalm 4:4 – “Tremble and do not sin; when you are on your beds, search your hearts and be silent” (NIV).
Ephesians 4:26-27 – “In your anger do not sin; Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold” (NIV).
1 Peter 3:1-2 – “In the same way, you wives, be in subjection to your husbands, so that if any are not obedient to the word, they may be won without a word through the conduct of their wives, because of having been eyewitnesses of your chaste conduct together with deep respect” (NWT).
How can I learn to memorize Bible scriptures? It takes practice. Psalm 1:2: “but whose delight is in the law of the LORD, and who meditates on his law day and night” (NIV). Delight according to Webster’s Online Dictionary is a feeling of great pleasure. When you love the word, you will spend time reading, studying, meditating and praying. It will become easier if you manifest the right heart condition.
A mother contacted “KIPFL” with this question from her 14-year-old son. Are Jesus and Satan brothers? Which one is older?
About Satan, John wrote in 8:44 – “You are from your father the Devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer when he began, and he did not stand fast in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.” Jesus called him “the father of the lie.” Satan, therefore, is not Jesus’ brother. (NWT)
Which one is older? Colossians 1:15 – “The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation” (NIV).
Does hell really exist? Revelation 12:9-12 – “So down the great dragon was hurled, the original serpent, the one called Devil and Satan, who is misleading the entire inhabited earth; he was hurled down to the earth, and his angels were hurled down with him. I heard a loud voice in heaven say: ‘Now have come to pass the salvation and the power and the Kingdom of our God and the authority of his Christ, because the accuser of our brothers has been hurled down, who accuses them day and night before our God! And they conquered him because of the blood of the Lamb and because of the word of their witnessing, and they did not love their souls even in the face of death. On this account be glad, you heavens and you who reside in them! Woe for the earth and for the sea, because the Devil has come down to you, having great anger, knowing that he has a short period of time.’ Now when the dragon saw that it had been hurled down to the earth, it persecuted the woman who gave birth to the male child” (NWT).
The devil was “hurled down to the earth.” There was no mention of hell.
Revelation 20:10-15 – “And the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulfur, into which the beast and the false prophet had already been thrown. There they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.
“Then I saw a great white throne and the One seated on it. Earth and heaven fled from His presence, and no place was found for them. And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne. And there were open books, and one of them was the Book of Life. And the dead were judged according to their deeds, as recorded in the books. The sea gave up its dead, and Death and Hades gave up their dead, and each one was judged according to his deeds. Then Death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. This is the second death – the lake of fire. And if anyone was found whose name was not written in the Book of Life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.” (Berean Standard Bible)
1 Corinthians 15:26 – “The last enemy to be destroyed is death.” (BSB) All of God’s enemies will be destroyed.
Genesis 1:1 – “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” God did not create a permanent place of punishment.
Romans 6:23 – “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Until next time: Meditate on these scriptures. Pray. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.