After Jesus fed 4,000 with seven loaves of bread and a few small fish (Mark 8:1-9), Mark 8:10 continues: “Immediately he boarded the boat with his disciples and came into the region of Dalmanutha” (NWT)
Mark 8:11-13: “Here the Pharisees came and started disputing with him, demanding from him a sign from heaven, to put him to the test. So he sighed deeply in his spirit and said: ‘Why does this generation seek a sign? Truly I say, no sign will be given to this generation.’ With that he left them, got aboard again, and went to the opposite shore” (NWT).
Why is this scripture important? Jesus considered the heart condition of the Pharisees. Jesus just performed a great miracle. He gets off the boat and the Pharisees wanted to argue or dispute. Jesus’ action is what we need to focus on in this scripture. He walked away. He boarded the boat and went to the opposite shore.
When people want to pick a fight with us, we should go to the “opposite shore”. Do not engage. Remember the wise counsel in Romans 12:17-21: “Return evil for evil to no one. Take into consideration what is fine from the viewpoint of all men. If possible, as far as it depends on you, be peaceable with all men. Do not avenge yourselves, beloved, but yield place to the wrath; for it is written: ‘Vengeance is mine; I will repay,’ says Jehovah.” But ‘if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink; for by doing this you will heap fiery coals on his head.’ Do not let yourself be conquered by the evil, but keep conquering the evil with the good” (NWT).
Until next time: Walk away from disputes, keep the peace and conquer evil by doing good. Keep it positive.
8:1-9: “In those days, there was again a large crowd, and they had nothing to eat. So he summoned the disciples and said to them: ‘I feel pity for the crowd, because they have already stayed with me for three days and they have nothing to eat. If I send them off to their homes hungry, they will give out on the road, and some of them are from far away.’ But his disciples answered him: ‘From where will anyone get enough bread in this isolated place to satisfy these people?’ At this he asked them: ‘How many loaves do you have?’ They said: ‘Seven.’ And he instructed the crowd to recline on the ground. Then he took the seven loaves, gave thanks, broke them, and began giving them to his disciples to serve, and they served them to the crowd. They also had a few small fish, and blessing these, he told them to serve these also. So they ate and were satisfied, and they took up seven large baskets full of leftover fragments. Now there were about 4,000 men. Then he sent them away” (NWT).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the Keep It Positive for Life show, a local Christian Motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated Power and Praise broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the Keep It Positive for Life show, a local Christian Motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated Power and Praise broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.