After Jesus fed 4,000 with seven loaves of bread and a few small fish (Mark 8:1-9), Mark 8:10 continues: “Immediately he boarded the boat with his disciples and came into the region of Dalmanutha” (NWT)

Mark 8:11-13: “Here the Pharisees came and started disputing with him, demanding from him a sign from heaven, to put him to the test. So he sighed deeply in his spirit and said: ‘Why does this generation seek a sign? Truly I say, no sign will be given to this generation.’ With that he left them, got aboard again, and went to the opposite shore” (NWT).

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the Keep It Positive for Life show, a local Christian Motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated Power and Praise broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.