What is mercy? Mercy is compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm. Why should we as Christians be concerned with this quality?
Mercy is giving forgiveness. We are taught this in Matthew 6:14,15: “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” We have to give forgiveness to get forgiveness from God.
Mercy helps us to cultivate and utilize all the fruits of the Spirit. Galatians 5:22,23: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law” (NIV). If we don’t have or use mercy, we will be unable to obtain the Holy Spirit’s good fruits.
Another important aspect for using mercy is recorded in James 2:13: “There will be no mercy for those who have not shown mercy to others. But if you have been merciful, God will be merciful when he judges you” (New Living Translation). Give mercy. Get mercy from God.
Matthew 5:7 says: “Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.” People who show mercy are blessed from God.
Until next time: Remember to cultivate and use mercy. Luke 6:36 say this: “Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
