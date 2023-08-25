What is mercy? Mercy is compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm. Why should we as Christians be concerned with this quality?

Mercy is giving forgiveness. We are taught this in Matthew 6:14,15: “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” We have to give forgiveness to get forgiveness from God.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

