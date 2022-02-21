Angela Ford: Meatballs

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl:
1 lb. ground meat
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup minced onion (substitute 1 package onion soup mix)
1/4 cup minced bell pepper
1 to 2 cloves minced garlic
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 cup bread crumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Form into balls using any size ice cream scoop. The smaller the size, the less time they take to bake. With giant meatballs, cook to the FDA recommended temperature (minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit with a three-minute rest time).
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit bake on lined baking sheet for 40 to 50 minutes.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
