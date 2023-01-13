Recently, a friend called me to ask for prayer. Of course, we prayed. She was struggling with submission. She disagreed with something her husband was doing. She did not tell him she disagreed, she just stood by and let him do it.
Her conversation made me think about how many people have the wrong idea about submission.
The definition of submission is the action or fact of accepting or yielding to a superior force or to the will or authority of another person. Note: This does not mean if the husband is doing something that goes against God’s word that the wife has to yield to it.
Act 5:29 says, “We must obey God as ruler rather than men” (English Standard Version).
1 Samuel 25:14-19 teaches a great lesson concerning the married couple Nabal and Abigail. “One of the servants told Abigail, Nabal’s wife, ‘David sent messengers from the wilderness to give our master his greetings, but he hurled insults at them. Yet these men were very good to us. They did not mistreat us, and the whole time we were out in the fields near them nothing was missing. Night and day they were a wall around us the whole time we were herding our sheep near them. Now think it over and see what you can do, because disaster is hanging over our master and his whole household. He is such a wicked man that no one can talk to him.’ Abigail acted quickly. She took two hundred loaves of bread, two skins of wine, five dressed sheep, five seahs of roasted grain, a hundred cakes of raisins and two hundred cakes of pressed figs, and loaded them on donkeys. Then she told her servants, ‘Go on ahead; I’ll follow you.’ But she did not tell her husband Nabal” (NIV).
David blessed her for being smart in 1 Samuel 25:33. “And blessed be your good sense! May you be blessed for restraining me this day from incurring bloodguilt and from taking revenge with my own hands” (NWT). She was not condemned. She was commended.
When husband and wife knowing conspire to do wrong, God will punish both. Acts 5:1-3 highlights this with a man named Ananias, together with his wife Sapphira, sold some property.
Acts 5:2-3 continues: “But he secretly held back some of the price, with his wife’s knowledge, and he brought just a part of it and deposited it at the feet of the apostles. But Peter said: ‘Ananias, why has Satan emboldened you to lie to the holy spirit and secretly hold back some of the price of the field?’”
Until next time: Remember, submission is a way to keep peace. It is not an excuse for wrongdoing. Keep it positive.
For your convenience, here are the scriptures that were referenced in today’s articles:
Acts 5:4-11: “’As long as it remained with you, did it not remain yours? And after it was sold, was it not in your control? Why have you thought up such a deed as this in your heart? You have lied, not to men, but to God.’ On hearing these words, Ananias collapsed and died. And great fear came over all those who heard about it. Then the younger men rose, wrapped him in cloths, carried him out, and buried him. Now after an interval of about three hours his wife came in, not knowing what had happened. Peter said to her: ‘Tell me, did you two sell the field for so much?’ She said: ‘Yes, for that amount.’ So Peter said to her: ‘Why did you two agree to make a test of the spirit of Jehovah? Look! The feet of those who buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out.’ Instantly she collapsed at his feet and died. When the young men came in, they found her dead and they carried her out and buried her alongside her husband. So great fear came over the whole congregation and over all those hearing about these things” NWT.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
