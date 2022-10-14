Mark 8:1-9: “In those days, there was again a large crowd, and they had nothing to eat. So he summoned the disciples and said to them: ‘I feel pity for the crowd, because they have already stayed with me for three days and they have nothing to eat. If I send them off to their homes hungry, they will give out on the road, and some of them are from far away.’ But his disciples answered him: ‘From where will anyone get enough bread in this isolated place to satisfy these people?’
“At this he asked them: ‘How many loaves do you have?’ They said: ‘Seven.’ And he instructed the crowd to recline on the ground. Then he took the seven loaves, gave thanks, broke them, and began giving them to his disciples to serve, and they served them to the crowd. They also had a few small fish, and blessing these, he told them to serve these also. So they ate and were satisfied, and they took up seven large baskets full of leftover fragments. Now there were about 4,000 men. Then he sent them away” (NWT).
What was the first thing that caught your attention in this scripture? Did you notice the compassion that Jesus showed for these people? Did you notice how Jesus instructed the crowd to “recline on the ground”? Were you in awe with how so many people were fed with just a little food? Did you notice that before the food was passed to the people Jesus blessed it individually?
Jesus was the perfect host. He considered the distance these people had to travel to return home. He knew they had to be weak from hunger. He said, “They will give out on the road, and some of them are from far away.”
Jesus took inventory of the provisions. Then instructed the crowd to recline on the ground. Jesus gave thanks for the loaves before portioning and serving the bread. He blessed the fish and then the fish was served.
The crowd “ate and they were satisfied”. The scripture did not say they were stuffed full. The baskets were full of leftover fragments, but the people were satisfied. They were refreshed before Jesus sent them away.
Until next time: We need to ask ourselves, “Am I genuinely concerned about people’s welfare?” Meditate on these scriptures and put to practice what you’ve learned. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
