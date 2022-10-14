Mark 8:1-9: “In those days, there was again a large crowd, and they had nothing to eat. So he summoned the disciples and said to them: ‘I feel pity for the crowd, because they have already stayed with me for three days and they have nothing to eat. If I send them off to their homes hungry, they will give out on the road, and some of them are from far away.’ But his disciples answered him: ‘From where will anyone get enough bread in this isolated place to satisfy these people?’

“At this he asked them: ‘How many loaves do you have?’ They said: ‘Seven.’ And he instructed the crowd to recline on the ground. Then he took the seven loaves, gave thanks, broke them, and began giving them to his disciples to serve, and they served them to the crowd. They also had a few small fish, and blessing these, he told them to serve these also. So they ate and were satisfied, and they took up seven large baskets full of leftover fragments. Now there were about 4,000 men. Then he sent them away” (NWT).

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

