One of my favorite set of scriptures to reflect on during difficult times is John chapter 8. Are you familiar with these verses?
Jesus is talking with a group of people. These people were not trying to understand him. They weren’t listening to him, which prompted him to say in John 8:25, “Why am I even talking to you at all?” (Amplified Version and New World Translation).
Jesus continues his conversation with these blood relatives of Abraham. John 8:37: “I know you are Abraham’s descendants. Yet, you are ready to kill me because you have no room for my word” (NIV). Jesus was speaking the truth to these people, but they did not make room for the Word of God. The following scriptures fully explain the reason for this disconnect.
In John 8:43, Jesus tells them, “Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say.” These people did not have the ability to listen to Jesus. It’s not because they were deaf, which is physical inability to hear.
Jesus goes on to explain in John 8:44-47: “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me! Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me? Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.”
The reason they were unable to hear the message that Jesus was telling them was because they belong to Satan. Their ears were deaf to Jesus’ message. Only God’s people will hear the words of God. We want the truth, so we listen for the truth.
If God’s words are strange to your ears, please give these scriptures prayerful consideration. We encourage you to read your Bible daily so you can get used to hearing God’s voice.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe, and, above all, keep it positive.
