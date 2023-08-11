Lying, slander, gossip nor deceit have any place in a Christian’s life. These actions are detrimental to our relationship with our Heavenly Father. Why? Let’s begin by defining all of these words.
Lying is marked by or containing untrue statements: false.
Slander is the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person’s reputation.
Gossip is casual or unconstrained conversation or reports about other people, typically involving details that are not confirmed as being true.
Deceit is the action or practice of deceiving someone by concealing or misrepresenting the truth.
What do lies, slander, gossip and deceit have in common? They are all dealing with falsehoods.
Lies are the opposite of who God is. John 17:17 tells us: “Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.”
Jesus teaches us a valuable lesson about lying in John 8:44: “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” Lies belong to Satan. He told the first lie. Lies are totally opposite of God whose word is truth.
If we are participating in any of these activities, we must cease immediately. If we do not change to become what God wants us to be, we will be on the wrong side of His issue. We find this lesson in Ezekiel 33:11: “Say to them, ‘As surely as I live, declares the Sovereign LORD, I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that they turn from their ways and live. Turn! Turn from your evil ways! Why will you die, people of Israel?’”
If we did not know these actions were wrong beforehand, we have now received proper instruction. Now is the time to stop.
If talking is our strong suit, we can use our voices to praise God and teach others about the plan God and Jesus Christ have to rescue humans.
Until next time: Remember: Do not let Jesus’ sacrifice be in vain. (Luke 18:8) Exercise free speech to preach. Spread the good news of the gospel (2 Timothy 4:2). Speak facts and truth not lies or rumors (Zechariah 8:16-17). Keep it positive.
Luke 18:8: “I tell you, he will see that they get justice, and quickly. However, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?”
2 Timothy 4:2: “Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage – with great patience and careful instruction.”
Zechariah 8:16,17: “These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to each other, and render true and sound judgment in your courts; do not plot evil against each other, and do not love to swear falsely. I hate all this,” declares the LORD (Jehovah).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
